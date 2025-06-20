Prost will take the wheel of the 1988 McLaren MP4/4 — the car that helped deliver one of the most dominant seasons in F1 history — while Mansell will be reunited with the Honda-powered Williams FW11, the machine that carried him through a dramatic 1986 campaign and helped secure the Constructors’ Championship for Williams.

Both McLaren and Williams will also showcase a series of other championship-winning cars at the event, which will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 under the theme: “The Winning Formula: Champions and Challengers.”

The McLaren MP4/4 is widely regarded as one of the greatest cars in F1 history, winning 15 out of 16 races in 1988 in a campaign that delivered both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships to the team.

Prost, who won seven races in the car and finished runner-up in the Drivers’ Championship to teammate Ayrton Senna, will drive the car on the Saturday and Sunday of the festival.

Also on show from McLaren will be Prost’s first championship-winning car, the MP4/2B from 1985, a newly constructed chassis of Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1974 title-winning M23, and the 1995 Le Mans–winning McLaren F1 GTR, which will be driven by that race’s winner, J.J. Lehto.

McLaren will also display their 2024 Constructors’ Championship–winning MCL38, as well as Lewis Hamilton’s championship-winning MP4/23 from 2008.

McLaren Chief Operating Officer Piers Thynne said the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 being celebrated at the 2025 festival was a perfect opportunity to showcase some of the team’s most iconic cars.

“Thirty years on from our victory at Le Mans, it’s great to be able to have J.J. Lehto driving the F1 GTR and it will be special to see Alain Prost drive his 1988 MP4/4,” he said.

“It’s also fantastic to be able to run the MP4/2B to commemorate 40 years since Alain’s first Drivers’ Championship victory.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be given the opportunity to drive the M23-15 and showcase the team’s hard work and talent.

“To be able to bring such a challenging project to life, involving such a wide range of team members across departments is a special moment, and is a great way to recognise the team’s first championship win.”

Nigel Mansell’s return to the cockpit of the FW11 will mark nearly 40 years since the popular British champion last drove the car.

Mansell won five races in the FW11 but fell agonisingly short of his maiden title, famously retiring in a flash of sparks after a tyre failure in the final round of the season in Adelaide.

Alongside teammate Nelson Piquet, he still contributed to the team claiming their third-ever Constructors’ Championship.

Mansell will take to the wheel on the Saturday of the event, with the car undergoing a complete restoration by Williams Heritage — in collaboration with Honda — to return it to its 1986 specifications.

It marks the first time the team has worked with the Japanese engine manufacturer since the 1980s.

Former Williams drivers Thierry Boutsen and Riccardo Patrese will also take turns behind the wheel of the car, alongside Williams Heritage ambassador and broadcaster Karun Chandhok.

Mansell will also be reunited with his title-winning FW14B from the 1992 season, driving it across the weekend alongside Williams team principal James Vowles, development driver Jamie Chadwick, and academy member Lia Block.

Vowles said it was a privilege to be able to showcase such iconic cars at the festival.

“The restored FW11 represents a historic collaboration between Atlassian Williams Racing and Honda Motor Co., Ltd, a partnership that defined an era of engineering excellence and championship success,” he said.

“Alongside the legendary FW14B, seeing these cars together at Goodwood is a powerful reminder of our rich racing legacy.

“This event perfectly honours the heritage and innovation that continue to inspire our team today.”

The festival runs from July 10 to 13.