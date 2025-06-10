The American team will bring back the original livery it first ran for its debut season in 2016, featuring a bold combination of grey, white, and red.

The team revealed the look on social media, calling it “a classic livery, reborn.”

A classic livery, reborn 👌🤩 Celebrating race 200 with a nod to where it all began. Our debut livery, back for the #CanadianGP ❤️🏁#HaasF1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/bjzI84E0iL — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) June 9, 2025

Romain Grosjean and Esteban Gutierrez were the team’s first drivers in 2016. At their debut race in Australia, Grosjean famously finished sixth, calling it “a win for us” as he crossed the line.

He went on to score points in two of the next three races, and twice more later that season, helping Haas finish eighth in the constructors’ championship.

Kevin Magnussen replaced Gutierrez for the team’s second season, joining Grosjean in what would become a four-year driver pairing. The duo delivered the team’s best-ever constructors’ result of fifth place in 2018.

In 2021, the team opted for an all-rookie lineup with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. However, the season proved disastrous, with no points scored. Magnussen returned in 2022 and helped turn things around, including claiming Haas’s first and only pole position in Brazil.

Nico Hulkenberg replaced Schumacher in 2023, and alongside Magnussen, lifted the team from last place in 2023 to seventh in 2024.

This season Haas brought in Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman. The duo has already scored points in four of the nine races so far, putting the team seventh in the Constructors’ Championship heading into Montreal.