Instead, the seven-time world champion has launched Almave Humo, a smoky non-alcoholic mezcal alternative under his alcohol-free spirits brand Almave, co-founded with Mexican distiller Ivan Saldana in 2023.

“There’s a story in the smoke,” read the post that confirmed the news, putting an end to swirling speculation that Hamilton might be stepping away from F1 after a tough start to his career with Ferrari.

Many fans had feared the Briton, just one year into a three-year Ferrari contract, was preparing to hang up his helmet. The truth, as it turned out, was a lot less dramatic — and a lot more drinkable.

By “adapting ancestral distillation techniques from the cradle of mezcal,” Hamilton’s latest product promises “the depth and intrigue of traditional smoky spirit, without the alcohol. For festive dinners and everyday celebrations, for moments of discovery and deep connection — Humo delivers sophisticated cocktails and authenticity — beyond proof.”

Saldana, Almave’s co-founder and master distiller, credited Hamilton for sparking the idea.

Lewis Hamilton introduces Almave Humo. A smoky non-alcoholic spirit made with Espadín agave harvested from the foothills of volcanoes in Puebla, Mexico. 🥃 pic.twitter.com/wQXnD7i1v5 — sin ⁴⁴ (@44britcedes) August 8, 2025

“The person who had the idea of bringing agave into a non-alc and gave the challenge to me was, for sure, Lewis. Lewis is the one who brought us the concept, the idea and the trigger or intention and I’m very thankful for that,” he told Esses magazine.

Hamilton, who described working on the project as “such a rewarding journey,” said he and Saldana had discussed a mezcal alternative since the brand’s inception.

“We’ve pushed the boundaries to develop a product that fits into this time-honoured tradition of mezcal while staying true to our original mission of providing a premium and authentic non-alcoholic drinking experience,” he told WWD.

Fan reaction online was mixed — some disappointed it wasn’t the seismic career announcement they’d been expecting, others keen to try the new spirit.

One asked, “Ok so why did we get told there was gonna be tears?” while another joked, “I thought he was gonna release a song.”

For Hamilton, he said it’s another step in balancing his passions.

“As I continue to focus on my passions in life, I know how important it is to prioritize balance, and with Almave Humo, we’re once again proving that you can still enjoy a delicious and complex cocktail no matter where life finds you,” he said.