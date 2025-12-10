The 82-year-old informed senior Red Bull management of his decision following the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

His exit closes a chapter that began more than 20 years ago and helped transform Red Bull from an ambitious newcomer into a dominant force in the sport.

Marko said the narrow defeat in this year’s title fight, with Max Verstappen falling two points short of the championship, had prompted deep reflection and convinced him the moment was right to step away.

“I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now, and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey,” he said.

“It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

“Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter.

Win a 1:12 Erebus Motorsport #1 2024 Bathurst Winner from Authentic Collectables - Enter Now!

“I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing)

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said Marko personally approached him with the decision and admitted the organisation reluctantly accepted it.

“I deeply regret his decision, as he has been an influential figure for more than two decades, and his departure marks the end of an extraordinary era,” he said.

Mintzlaff credited Marko for shaping every major sporting decision since Red Bull’s arrival in Formula 1, highlighting his role in building the team into a six-time constructors’ champion and guiding an academy programme that produced 20 Formula 1 drivers.

“Names like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen stand for the many drivers who were discovered, supported, and guided to the very top under his leadership,” Mintzlaff said.

“His passion, his courage to make clear decisions, and his ability to spot potential will remain unforgettable.”

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies also paid tribute, calling the announcement “very sad news” and describing Marko as “such an integral part of our team and of Red Bull’s entire motor racing programme for more than two decades.”

He added that Marko “is a real racer at heart, always pushing us to the limit, always prepared to take risks in pursuit of our goals.”

Marko’s influence stretched far beyond the Red Bull Racing garage.

As head of the Red Bull Junior Team, his aggressive, merit-based approach reshaped the development landscape.

Vettel, Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon are among the long list of drivers who emerged from his system, with Arvid Lindblad the most recent graduate heading to F1 with Racing Bulls in 2026.

Across his tenure, Red Bull teams contested 816 races, taking 132 wins, 233 podiums and 111 pole positions.

Under his guidance the organisation amassed six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ championships, with engine partnerships ranging from Cosworth and Ferrari to Renault and Honda.

His junior programme produced 137 Grand Prix wins and 321 podiums across all graduates, including those who achieved success with other teams.

Marko also played a defining role in Red Bull’s management structure, serving as the bridge between the racing operation and company leadership.

His close alliance with Verstappen proved critical during the internal turbulence that surrounded the team in early 2024, when he was publicly defended by the world champion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1)

Although admired for his straight-talking and decisiveness, he also attracted criticism in recent years.

His comments after the Qatar Grand Prix last month contributed to a social-media backlash against Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, prompting both Red Bull and Marko to issue apologies.

Reports also suggested tensions within management over driver-related decisions, including the unilateral signing of young talent to the junior system.

Despite the controversies, Marko leaves with a legacy few figures in modern F1 can match.

His relationship with Red Bull began long before the team entered Formula 1 in 2005, with the energy drinks company backing his RSM Marko squad in the late 1990s before turning it into the foundation of its junior program.

Verstappen, who won four world titles with Red Bull under Marko’s watch, posted a short message on social media paying tribute.

“Thank you, Helmut. We’ve achieved everything we ever dreamed of together. I’m forever grateful for your belief in me,” he said.