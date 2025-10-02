After 17 rounds, the Woking-based outfit has amassed 623 points, putting them more than 300 ahead of nearest rivals Mercedes, who sit on 290. Ferrari remain in contention with 286, while Red Bull has fallen out of the running following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

With seven rounds remaining, including Singapore, McLaren need just 13 points from the Marina Bay race to secure their second consecutive constructors’ crown and 10th overall. A single podium finish from either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri would be enough to confirm the title.

The team’s dominance this season has been striking. With 12 wins and seven one-two finishes, McLaren has rarely been challenged at the front, bar the occasional one-man effort from Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Even if Mercedes were to claim a 1-2 in Singapore with a McLaren on the podium, the points gap would remain too large for the title fight to continue, given the 303 points still available after this weekend.

Ferrari would need to outscore McLaren by 35 points to keep the championship alive beyond Singapore — an outcome that is highly improbable.

Norris and Piastri have both contributed to the team’s relentless consistency. Their performances under pressure, combined with the papaya team’s unbroken streak of points finishes, mean Singapore presents the second opportunity this season to wrap up the championship.

If they are able to do so, they would join Red Bull from 2023 as the earliest a constructors’ championship has been secured, with six races remaining.

Even if the title is not mathematically confirmed in Singapore, McLaren’s lead is so substantial that a second successive constructors’ crown is almost guaranteed at the following round in Austin.

Mercedes and Ferrari remain the only other teams with theoretical chances, but the gap is now such that they face a near-impossible task to overturn the Woking team’s advantage.