Formula 1 heads to the streets of Marina Bay this weekend for Round 18 of the season, with Max Verstappen aiming to keep his strong run of form intact as he pushes McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the championship.

Singapore’s 5.063km layout is one of F1’s most physically demanding tests, combining tight, stop-start corners with unforgiving barriers under the lights and very few overtaking opportunities.

Safety cars are almost guaranteed, with 93 percent of races here featuring one — 2024 was the first ever exception. Drivers can lose up to 3kg in the gruelling conditions, making both speed and stamina essential.

McLaren arrive on the cusp of history in the Constructors’ Championship, needing just 13 points to secure their 10th title. A podium finish for either Norris or Piastri would be enough to claim the crown.

Norris won at Marina Bay last year but has now gone three races without a victory in 2025. Piastri is looking to bounce back after crashing out in both qualifying and the race in Azerbaijan, while a strong weekend could see him become the first Australian to win at Singapore.

Max Verstappen has won the last two races and is aiming to keep himself alive as he hunts for a fifth consecutive drivers’ championship. Singapore, though, remains one of the few circuits he has never conquered, a fact he’ll hope to break this weekend.

Singapore has a rich history since 2008, with Ferrari leading the way with five wins, Red Bull four, Mercedes three, and McLaren three. Lewis Hamilton is the most successful current driver here with four victories, though he hasn’t topped the podium since 2018.

With championship stakes high, Singapore promises the drama and unpredictability that has long defined the event. McLaren can wrap up the Constructors’ crown, Norris and Piastri will battle for crucial points in their ongoing internal duel, and Verstappen will look to break his Marina Bay hoodoo and mount a late-season charge.

When is the Singapore Grand Prix?

The Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay takes place on October 3-5.

What time does the Singapore Grand Prix start?

The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix will start at 11pm AEDT on Sunday, October 5. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Singapore Grand Prix?

Once again, there will be hot and humid conditions for the Singapore Grand Prix. Temperatures will hover around the low 30s across all three days, with cloudy conditions on race day. There is the chance of some rain and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday, which could hit the area during some of the sessions.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix in Australia

The Singapore Grand Prix will be live and exclusive on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Singapore Grand Prix in Australia?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Singapore Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEST)

Friday, October 3

Practice 1: 7:00pm-8:58pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Practice 2: 10:45pm-12:15pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, October 4

Practice 3: 7:15pm-8:45pm AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 10:55pm-12:05am AEST

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, October 5

Build-up: 9:30pm-9:55pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 10:55pm-1:00am AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix. Sky Sport 3 will air action on Friday and Saturday, while Sky Sport 4 will show the race on Sunday.

Can I live stream the Singapore Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Singapore Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service SkyGo or Sky Sport Now.

Singapore Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)

Friday, October 3

Practice 1: 10:00pm-12:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, October 4

Practice 2: 1:45am-3:15am NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Practice 3: 10:15pm-11:45pm NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, October 5

Qualifying: 1:00am-4:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Build-up: 11:30pm-12:55am NZDT

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Monday, October 6

Race 12:55am-3:00am NZDT

Sky Sport 4, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 3 October Session Duration Local AWST AEST ACST NZDT Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Practice Session 45 minutes 14:00 14:00 16:00 15:30 19:00 F1 Academy Practice Session 40 minutes 15:10 15:10 17:10 16:40 18:10 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 17:30 17:30 19:30 19:00 22:30 F1 Academy Qualifying Session 30 minutes 19:00 19:00 21:00 20:30 00:00 Formula 1 Free Practice 1 60 minutes 21:00 21:00 23:00 22:30 2:00 Saturday, 4 October Session Duration Local AWST AEST ACST NZDT Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Qualifying Session 30 minutes 13:45 13:45 15:45 15:15 18:45 F1 Academy First Race (14 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 15:00 15:00 17:00 16:30 20:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia First Race (12 Laps or 30 Mins) 30 minutes 16:15 16:15 18:15 17:45 21:15 Formula 1 Free Practice 3 60 minutes 17:30 17:30 19:30 19:00 22:30 Formula 1 Qualifying 60 minutes 21:00 21:00 23:00 22:30 2:00 Sunday, 5 October Session Duration Local AWST AEST AEDT ACST ACDT NZDT F1 Academy Second Race (14 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 15:25 15:25 17:25 18:25 17:55 18:55 20:25 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Second Race (12 Laps or 30 Mins) 30 minutes 16:40 16:40 18:40 19:40 19:10 20:10 21:40 Formula 1 Grand Prix (62 laps or 120 minutes) 120 minutes 20:00 20:00 22:00 23:00 21:30 22:30 1:00

Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Azerbaijan GP)