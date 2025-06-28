Thierry Vermeulen, Chris Lulham, and Harry King will race under the Verstappen.com Racing banner.

The trio qualified 14th with its Aston Martin Vantage, putting them through to Superpole shootout that pit the top 20 cars against each other for pole position.

Verstappen’s team has been competing in GT World Challenge Europe this year with an Aston Martin Vantage run by 2 Seas Motorsport.

Verstappen tested the Aston Martin at Spa-Francorchamps before the 24-hour race.

Asked whether it was to help the team, the Dutchman revealed it was for selfish reasons.

“Well, it was also more for myself,” he said.

“I had not really driven the Aston that much up until that point. It was very early in the season, so I just wanted to get a bit more experience for myself.

“The guys, of course, are racing it, preparing for [Spa]. But it’s more for me to get more of an understanding of what we can do with the car setup-wise and development.

“That was the only day available before arriving here. It was a great day, nice and warm, and we did a lot of stuff, which I enjoyed – just to help my understanding of that particular car.”

The Verstappen.com Racing car will be one of 75 on the grid.

Vermuelen said racing in the Spa 24 was “a dream of mine” come true.

“I am super excited with Verstappen.com Racing that I have the privilege to make our debut there together,” he said.

“There are over 75 GT3 cars on the grid, so it’s definitely an action packed weekend.

“Max helped us out with some testing, so I am super excited to see how the car is and compare our data.

“That’s what it’s all about to work together as a team to try and make it a good weekend.

“I think the car can be quite solid around Spa, but it’s a long race. We have to try and deliver a clean race and I think we prepared in the right way for this.”

When is the 24 Hours of Spa?

The 2025 edition of the Spa 24 takes place on June 25-29.

When does the 24 Hours of Spa start?

The Spa 24 begins at 12:30am AEST on Sunday, June 29.

Watch the 24 Hours of Spa live stream below