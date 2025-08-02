Lando Norris topped Hungarian GP FP2 with a 1:15.624 as McLaren sealed another one-two, edging out teammate Oscar Piastri by 0.291s.

Both drivers flirted with the limits — Piastri ran wide at Turn 7, while Norris had a wild moment at the final corner and later locked up exiting the pits, narrowly avoiding contact with his teammate at Turn 1.

Aston Martin impressed, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso finishing fourth and fifth, the latter returning after back soreness kept him out of FP1. Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari, while Lewis Hamilton could manage only sixth.

George Russell took seventh ahead of Isack Hadjar, once again the quickest Red Bull-backed driver. Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli completed the top ten.

FP3 begins at 12:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. AEST).