Oscar Piastri turned the tables on Lando Norris in Hungarian GP FP3, topping the session with a 1:14.916 as McLaren locked out another one-two — this time with Piastri 0.032s clear.

It was the fastest time of the weekend so far and three tenths quicker than last year’s pole, despite both McLaren drivers making small errors on their best laps.

Charles Leclerc was again third for Ferrari, 0.399s off the pace, while teammate Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, nearly eight tenths adrift.

Kimi Antonelli impressed late to go fifth for Mercedes ahead of the Aston Martins, with Fernando Alonso leading Lance Stroll in sixth and seventh.

Max Verstappen could manage only 12th, while Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar struggled near the bottom — Hadjar spinning late at the final corner.

Qualifying begins at 4 p.m. local time (12 a.m. AEST).