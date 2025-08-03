Charles Leclerc delivered a surprise pole position in Hungary with a stunning lap in Q3, beating McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by just 0.026s in a session that had looked set to be dominated by McLaren.

It marked Leclerc’s first pole of 2025 and Ferrari’s first at the Hungaroring since 2017. Piastri and Lando Norris locked out the second row, while George Russell took fourth ahead of an impressive Aston Martin showing, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll fifth and sixth.

Lewis Hamilton was the biggest shock elimination in Q2, missing Q3 in Hungary for only the second time in his career. He was joined by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, while Max Verstappen could only manage eighth in his lowest grid slot of the year.

Yuki Tsunoda exited in Q1 for the fourth time since joining Red Bull, alongside Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Nico Hülkenberg and Alex Albon, whose Q1 exit was his first of the season.

Sunday’s race gets underway at 3pm local time (11pm AEST).