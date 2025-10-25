The fast food giant’s logo will feature prominently on the halo of the Red Bull RB21, while additional branding will appear inside the team’s garage.

The partnership is set to run for eight weeks, coinciding with a series of fan activations in Brazil.

As part of the collaboration, a McDonald’s restaurant on Avenida Henrique Schaumann in Sao Paulo will be transformed into an Oracle Red Bull Racing pit stop, giving customers an immersive racing experience.

Selected restaurants will also begin selling Red Bull Energy Drink on their menu from October 21, with special combo deals launching from November 11.

Marketing Director of McDonald’s Brazil IIca Sierra said it was an “honour” to partner with the team.

“The partnership with Red Bull is another strategic move by McDonald’s to offer a menu with options for all consumer profiles on different occasions, as well as to increase convenience for our customers,” he said.

“It is also an honour to be partners with Oracle Red Bull Racing and to bring the taste of Méqui [Brazilian nickname for McDonald’s] to the team’s garage, reinforcing our presence in F1.

“We are very excited about this collaboration because we are able to deliver experiences that authentically connect and align with the DNA of both brands, combining flavour and energy in special actions that will certainly delight fans of both.”

Marketing Director of Red Bull Brazil Gabriel D’Angelo Braz added the pairing was a “perfect combo.”

“This partnership is super special for us,” he said.

“It’s two brands everyone loves coming together to offer products the public loves — now in the same place.

“It’s the perfect combo for those seeking energy, whether after lunch to get back into work mode or at night to go out with friends on the weekend.

“Our mission is to give people wings, and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix is proof of that, the public will be able to experience it in a whole new way, with exclusive experiences at major McDonald’s stores.”

McDonald’s and Red Bull added this was just the first stage of the partnership, promising additional activations and fan experiences in the future.