The two-day test on September 17–18 will see 18 drivers, aged 15–21, compete in identical F1 Academy machinery alongside physical and cognitive assessments.

Radburn, 19, began karting at 14 and quickly progressed through Formula Ford and Formula 4, claiming multiple state titles and rookie awards in F4 despite limited experience.

She has also served as a NSW Karting Ambassador and is active in programs encouraging young women into motorsport, including Girls on Track and First Gear.

The rookie test gives participants a chance to secure a full-time seat or a wildcard entry for the 2026 F1 Academy season.

Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy, described the test as a “landmark moment” for the sport.

“Over the past three years, the global female talent pool has grown stronger and more competitive, and our priority is to ensure that we have the best possible drivers competing in F1 Academy,” Wolff said.

“With this test, we are providing eighteen of the most promising talents with an equitable platform for them to demonstrate that they deserve a seat on an F1 Academy grid.”

F1 Academy performance and talent development Mmanager Katie Denver said the rookie test is part of the series’ commitment to identifying key female talent.

“This test is more than just a statement of intent; it reflects our deep-rooted commitment to identifying and nurturing the next generation of female talent and strengthening the future talent pipeline,” she said.

“Change demands meaningful action, and our mission is to create a clearer, more accessible pipeline that breaks down barriers, and creates a pathway for the most talented to succeed.”

If successful in securing a seat on the 2026 F1 Academy grid, Radburn would join fellow Australians Aiva Anagnostiadis and Joanne Ciconte, who made their F1 Academy debuts this year.

With two rounds remaining in 2025, Anagnostiadis sits 15th in the championship with five points, while Ciconte is 16th with four points.