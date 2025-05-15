The changes offer guidance to stewards for “controlled” and “non-controlled” environments, recognising the context of when comments are made.

Penalties have been reduced significantly, with the 17,500 AUD (10,000 EUR) baseline reduced to 8700 AUD (5000 EUR).

FIA-recognised world championships where multipliers were involved have been slashed significantly too.

The changes come on the eve of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and the FIA World Rally Championship’s Rally Portugal.

Led by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the changes have been hailed as a “major improvement” to Appendix B of the ISC.

The FIA said changes it made to Appendix B earlier this year were in line with other major governing bodies, including FIFA and World Rugby.

“The ISC provides the stewards with the necessary regulatory tools to ensure they have all relevant information regarding the range of penalties that may be imposed and the procedures to be followed,” an FIA statement read in part.

“This enables them to apply penalties in a consistent and transparent manner.

“The review was carried out in collaboration with the FIA Drivers’ Committee and its President, Ronan Morgan, as well as the FIA Formula 1 Steward Chairs, represented by Garry Connelly.

“Input was also received from FIA Members Clubs and other motor sport organisations across the seven FIA World Championships.”

Among the key changes is that stewards can fully suspend a penalty for certain breaches as long as it is the first offence by the driver or team.

The aforementioned “controlled” and “non-controlled” environments will give stewards the ability to sanction based on the setting.

Controlled environments include press conferences, whereas uncontrolled environments refer to spontaneous comments made by drivers or teams on track or during a rally stage.

That was a key bone of contention among rally drivers, whose first language is often not English and were interviewed immediately at the end of a stage.

“Mitigating circumstances will continue to be considered, with additional guidance available to promote consistency and fairness for all parties in the application of Appendix B,” the FIA said.

“Abuse of officials will now result in sporting penalties rather than fines, aligning motor sport with other major global sports organisations.

“Racial and discriminatory comments will continue to be addressed firmly.”

Sulayem said: “As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition.

“I have led an extensive and collaborative review with contributions from across the seven FIA World Championships, FIA Member Clubs and other motor sports organisations.

“The improvements the FIA has announced today to Appendix B will ensure we continue to promote the best of sportsmanship in motor sport, while also giving Stewards effective guidelines to act against individuals who may bring the sport into disrepute.

“The FIA will always be committed to ensuring motor sport is accessible for all our sporting family.”

The Drivers’ Committee that was formed in the wake of harsh sanctions being delivered to Adrien Fourmaux welcomed the changes.

“Drivers are looked up to as role models by young fans and are rightly seen as ambassadors for the wider world of motor sport, how they act really does matter but it is important to recognise that there is a difference between what is said during a race and in a press conference,” said Ronan Morgan, president of the Drivers’ Committee.

“Today’s changes further strengthen the FIA’s International Sporting Code supporting our drivers by understanding the pressures they face during the heat of competition.”

Garry Connelly, Formula 1 stewards chair and World Motor Sport Council member, thanked Sulayem for the changes.

“The revised version will ensure that Stewards have effective guidance in place to help them differentiate between on- and off-track issues,” he said.

“I am pleased that stewards will continue to maintain the full discretion to consider any mitigating factors to ensure that a penalty is applied fairly to a specific situation, in particular to take into account the circumstances of the driver concerned.

“These changes will ensure motor sport can be enjoyed by fans of all ages and will continue all our collective efforts to grow the sport globally.”