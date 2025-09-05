Lewis Hamilton led a Ferrari one-two in Italian Grand Prix FP1, topping the session with a 1m20.117s to finish 0.169s ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen had set the early pace on mediums but slipped to fourth once the soft tyres came into play, behind Williams’ Carlos Sainz in third. Teammate Alex Albon was seventh.

Kimi Antonelli impressed with fifth for Mercedes, though George Russell ended only eighth after stopping late with power issues. The Brit is also under investigation after he incorrectly rejoined at the second chicane prior to pulling off the track.

Lando Norris managed sixth for McLaren, while rookie Alex Dunne, standing in for Oscar Piastri, finished 16th. Fernando Alonso was ninth, with Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar rounding out the top 10 despite triggering a red flag with an off at Ascari.

FP2 gets underway at 5 p.m. local time (1 a.m. AEST).