Lando Norris topped Italian Grand Prix FP3 for McLaren, setting a 1m19.331s to edge Charles Leclerc by 0.021s, with Oscar Piastri a further 0.165s back in third.

Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull, just 0.167s off Norris, with George Russell fifth. Gabriel Bortoleto was sixth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli, and Alex Albon rounding out the top 10.

Leclerc had the session’s biggest scare, running wide at the second Lesmo corner but recovering before hitting the gravel. The top 11 were covered by less than half a second, with the entire field within a second of Norris’s best lap.

Qualifying begins at 4pm local time (12am AEST).