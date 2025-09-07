Max Verstappen snatched Italian GP pole with a record lap of 1:18.792, beating Lando Norris by 0.077s and setting the fastest lap in F1 history by average speed. Oscar Piastri was third, 0.190s off the Dutchman’s time.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were fourth and fifth, with Hamilton set to drop to 10th following his five-place grid penalty. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished sixth and seventh, while Gabriel Bortoleto, Fernando Alonso, and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top ten.

Q2 saw Oliver Bearman, Nico Hülkenberg, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, and Esteban Ocon eliminated, while Q1 ended with Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson out, marking Racing Bulls’ first double Q1 exit of 2025. Lance Stroll, Franco Colapinto, and Pierre Gasly also failed to progress past the opening session.

The Italian Grand Prix gets underway at 3pm local time on Sunday (11pm AEST).