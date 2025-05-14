Doohan’s race seat has been taken by Argentine Franco Colapinto ahead of this weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in a move the team says will be reassessed after five races.

The Australian was replaced after a torrid six races to start the campaign, throughout which the prospect of being benched for Colapinto was ever-present.

Feeney and Doohan, both now 22, are childhood friends who grew up together on the Gold Coast and remain in regular contact.

Both are sons of motorcycle racers and Feeney credits Doohan’s early adventures in karts as the reason why he also took a four-wheel career path.

“I just sent him a message to make sure he’s all good,” said Feeney when asked by Speedcafe about his reaction to Doohan’s demotion.

“It’s obviously disappointing to see that he’s not continuing on for the rest of the year. There was a lot of talk unfortunately before the start of the year and it’s come true.

“I just wish him all the best and I hope he gets back in there soon.”

Doohan’s social media accounts have fallen silent since the morning of the Miami Grand Prix, where he crashed out on the opening lap.

The team reportedly informed Doohan of the demotion decision in the aftermath of the race, before announcing it to the public three days later.

In quotes issued by the team as part of the announcement, Doohan said the situation “is a tough one for me to take”.

“I am very proud to have achieved my lifelong ambition to be a professional Formula 1 driver and I will forever be grateful to the team for helping me achieve this dream,” he said.

“Obviously, this latest chapter is a tough one for me to take because, as a professional driver, naturally I want to be racing. That said, I appreciate the team’s trust and commitment.

“We have long-term goals as a team to achieve and I will continue to give my maximum efforts in any way I can to help achieve those.

“For now, I will keep my head down, keep working hard, watch with interest the next five races and keep chasing my own personal goals.”

Alpine’s statement stressed that Doohan “remains an integral part of the team and will be the first-choice Reserve Driver” during the next five events.