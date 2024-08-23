A decade ago, the pair stood on the start-finish line at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit with big dreams. Little did they know where they would end up.

On Friday, Alpine confirmed Doohan will join the team full-time in Formula 1 alongside Frenchman Pierre Gasly.

“I'm just so proud to see a mate in Formula 1,” Feeney told Speedcafe.

“We grew up racing together and we've known each other since we were kids.

“It was always Jack's dream and he was super adamant about making Formula 1.

“I'm sure it's a big relief, but at the same time – which I was fortunate enough to experience a few years ago – once you make it to the top sport that you're trying to achieve the work only begins.

“Super proud. I can't believe my mate is racing in F1. It's pretty cool.”

In 2022, Feeney went full-time with Triple Eight Race Engineering. However, the Supercars star admitted he may have never got there if not for Doohan.

“We're great mates,” said Feeney.

“We spent most weekends together from when I was probably nine to 15 racing go karts, travelling all over.

“To be honest, he was probably a big reason that I ended up on four wheels. I was racing dirt bikes and we went to see Jack race karts down at Lismore.

“I think that really helped us get into four wheels because I was racing bikes at the time.”

Feeney vividly remembers speaking with Doohan about his Formula 1 aspirations.

Soon, he'll be one of the 20 drivers on the grid in 2025.

“You always talk about it as kids. You always talk about your dream, who you want to drive for, you talk about your idols, and it was all Formula 1 guys.

“So to think that he's going to be lining up on the grid next year… for me, it's not the craziest thing to believe because I always knew how good he was and how adamant he was that he was going to make it to F1 so I'm just glad all the pieces of the puzzle sort of lined up.”

Assuming Supercars is part of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix program in 2025, Feeney and Doohan will race together on the same weekend for the first time in more than half a decade.

“It's gonna be a bit awkward,” he laughed.

“I don't know if I can walk into an Alpine garage with my Red Bull hat on. I can probably hang out with him a little bit easier than someone like Max or Checo, because I don't know him.

“Just talking to one of our great mates who's a mutual friend between the two of us, I said we're going to have to plan some trips next year.

“Fortunately, we'll be at round one for his debut, and we'll be racing – well, we'lll plan to be racing there. Certainly keen to watch him throughout next year and hopefully for many years to come.”