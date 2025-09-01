On lap 53 at Zandvoort, Antonelli attempted an overtake on Leclerc at the banked Turn 3 after a pitstop shuffle. The Mercedes rookie dived to the inside but understeered into the Ferrari, spinning Leclerc into the barriers and ending the Ferrari driver’s race.

Antonelli nursed his car back to the pits, finishing sixth on the road, but dropped to 16th after receiving a ten-second penalty for causing the collision, as well as an additional five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

The incident came amid a difficult stretch for Antonelli, who has scored just one point since his podium in Canada and finished in the points only twice in the last nine races.

Villeneuve did not mince words about Antonelli’s judgement on Sky Sports post-race show.

“Very poor. A move that you might see in Formula 4, Formula 3 from a driver who doesn’t have experience and just not calculated the way it should be,” he said.

“When you’re in F1, you’ll make mistakes. You drive too hard. But that was not even that. It was just badly calculated.

“He shouldn’t have done that. And then he got all riled up and speed limit [penalty] as well.

“Maybe F1 is just too much for him.”

When pressed by Sky Sports host Simon Lazenby that his age could be an excuse, Villeneuve rejected the notion.

“No, he’s in Formula 1. What age was Max [Verstappen] when he arrived in F1? What age was Lewis [Hamilton]? Exactly, so that’s not a good excuse,” Villeneuve added.

Villeneuve argued the move was poorly judged from the outset, referencing Verstappen’s similar but successful pass on Lando Norris earlier in the race at the same corner.

“Look how far behind he was before the corner. He was two car lengths behind. On which planet did he think it would stick? That it would work out?

“Everyone knows that when you go down to the inside like this, that track doesn’t work. So you really need to be next to the other driver like Max.

“He was right up on the outside and barely made it stick. So it was just poor calculation from his spot and he should be better than that in F1.”

Antonelli, speaking after the race, admitted responsibility for the incident and expressed disappointment.

“For sure I’m disappointed and the race was looking very good,” he said. “Pace was strong. I was feeling good in the car. Just a shame to have missed out.

“For the contact, obviously it’s on me. I try to avoid it, especially when I saw he was coming back in front.

“But it was not enough. So obviously I feel sorry for Charles and to the team and now we move forward.”

Leclerc was able to exit the car unassisted after the collision, with the crash marking Ferrari’s first double-DNF since the Canadian Grand Prix last season, after Hamilton also crashed out at Turn 3 earlier in the race.