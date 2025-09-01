The Australian held his nerve superbly through the interruptions and drama, leading every lap and setting the fastest lap to secure his first career grand slam and seventh victory of the season, extending his lead in the drivers’ championship to 34 points.

Lando Norris pushed Piastri hard for 66 laps, with the pair on course to secure a record-equalling fifth consecutive McLaren one-two. But on lap 66, hopes of that all came to an end when smoke poured from the back of Norris’s car, forcing him into retirement for the second time this season — a moment that could prove decisive in the 2025 title fight.

Piastri’s win is the ninth of his career and moves him level with his manager Mark Webber as the third-most successful Australian F1 driver in terms of victories, behind only Alan Jones and Jack Brabham.

A delighted Piastri said he was pleased to convert the performance into a win.

“It feels good obviously. I controlled the race when I needed to,” he said. “It was incredibly unfortunate for Lando at the end but I felt like I was in control of that one and use the pace when I needed to…I’m very satisfied to come out on top.”

He also praised McLaren for their contribution.

“I’m very proud of the whole team. Without them none of this is possible. It’s a big team effort.”

Norris’s misfortune delighted the local crowd as it promoted Max Verstappen into second for his first podium in five races.

The world champion had thrilled fans at the start with a stunning move around the outside of Norris into Turn 3, but later dropped behind the McLaren before regaining the place after Norris’s retirement.

“To be on the podium here is a great result,” he said. “To be in second is a great achievement for us.”

“It wasn’t easy. I gave it everything at the start. After that we just had to do our own race.”

Despite strong drives from both Piastri and Verstappen, the standout story was Hadjar, who delivered a composed performance to claim his maiden podium in just his 15th grand prix.

Starting a career-best fourth, the Frenchman held position throughout and benefitted from Norris’s late exit.

“That feels a bit unreal,” he said. “What was most surprising was keeping that fourth place for the whole race. Unfortunately for Lando we took advantage of his retirement.”

“We made no mistakes and brought home the podium. I’m so happy for the guys.”

The race was littered with incident, featuring three safety cars, a virtual safety car, and patches of rain.

The first two safety cars came after both Ferraris found the barriers at Turn 3.

Lewis Hamilton was the first casualty on lap 23, sliding off in the damp conditions, while teammate Charles Leclerc was eliminated on lap 53 after being hit by Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes.

Attempting an inside move, Antonelli understeered into Leclerc, forcing him into the wall and giving Ferrari its first double DNF since Canada last year.

Antonelli was handed a ten-second penalty for the incident, plus a further five seconds for speeding in the pitlane, rounding off a miserable afternoon for the rookie.

His teammate George Russell also clashed with Leclerc earlier in the race, as the Ferrari forced his way through for fifth with a move that caused minor damage to the Mercedes. Russell recovered to finish fourth, ahead of Alex Albon, who claimed his and Williams’s best result since Imola.

Oliver Bearman and Lance Stroll impressed from the back of the grid to finish sixth and seventh, while Fernando Alonso added eighth to give Aston Martin their third double-points finish in four races.

Yuki Tsunoda scored his first points since Imola in ninth, with Esteban Ocon taking the final point for Haas.

Liam Lawson’s run of points came to an end after contact with Carlos Sainz at the first safety car restart. Sainz attempted a dive into Turn 1 but clipped Lawson as the Kiwi edged across, leaving the Spaniard with damage and a puncture.

An irate Sainz called Lawson “stupid” over the radio and later fumed that the ten-second penalty he received was “one of the most ridiculous things I’ve heard in my life.”

Lawson finished 12th, one place ahead of Sainz, with Franco Colapinto 11th — his best result for Alpine this year.

Formula 1 returns next weekend at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix on September 7.