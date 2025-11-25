The 19-year-old Australian has been called up to replace Norwegian Martinius Stenshorne, who has moved to Rodin for the final two events.

The opportunity comes at the end of Wharton’s rookie Formula 3 campaign, where he scored points across the year and claimed a breakthrough sprint race win in Austria.

Wharton said he was “incredibly grateful to Trident Motorsport for giving me the opportunity to race in F2”, adding that the jump to the category will present plenty of new challenges.

“It’s definitely a huge step in my career; there will be new challenges, starting with a more powerful car, longer races, increased tyre degradation, and pit stops,” he said.

“There will be a lot to learn, but I’ll try to make the most of this opportunity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Wharton (@jameswharton_official)

He also noted that his focus remains on returning to F3 next season with Prema, even as he takes on this late-season F2 opportunity.

“Even though I won’t be racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship next year, this is definitely a great opportunity to learn something new, grow, and bring home a good result.”

Wharton steps into F2 after a steady rise through the junior categories, winning the F4 UAE title and finishing runner-up in Euro 4 before a strong 2024 Formula Regional campaign highlighted by four wins.

His rookie F3 season with ART Grand Prix saw him become the first Australian since Jack Doohan to win a race in the category, and he finished 18th in the drivers’ championship. He will remain in the category with Prema next year.

Trident team manager Giacomo Ricci said the squad was delighted to bring Wharton into its F2 line-up.

“We are extremely happy to be able to field James Wharton in the next round of the FIA Formula 2 Championship,” Ricci said.

“He is undoubtedly one of the most talented emerging drivers we have seen in FIA Formula 3 this year. James is an extremely capable and fast driver.

“Making his debut in Lusail will certainly be a great challenge, but we have carried out intense preparation work that, I am confident, will bear fruit.”

Wharton joins Trident at a time of significant change within the team’s 2025 roster.

Max Esterson and Sami Meguetounif contested the opening 11 rounds before departing, with van Hoepen and Stenshorne taking over for Baku.

With Stenshorne now switching to Rodin, Wharton steps into the seat for Qatar, with Trident yet to confirm its line-up for the Abu Dhabi finale.