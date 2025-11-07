As first reported by EFTM, Kayo subscribers will be able to switch to the F1 TV commentary team for the upcoming races in Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

The alternative feed will feature Laura Winter, Alex Jacques, Lawrence Barretto, Jolyon Palmer, James Hinchcliffe and David Coulthard.

The Sky Sports broadcast will remain the only option for free practice, qualifying, and sprint sessions, but Kayo viewers will now have a choice of commentary teams for race coverage — a move designed to give fans more control over how they experience each grand prix.

Adam Howarth, Foxtel Group executive director commercial sport, said the new feature gives Australian audiences a more personalised way to enjoy the final stretch of a thrilling season.

“The final four races of this Formula 1 season are shaping up to be epic; a true spectacle of speed, strategy, and unscripted drama,” Howarth said.

“With the championship on the line, every single lap will be critical, and Australian fans can experience every thrilling second on Kayo Sports.

“We’re all about giving our customers more of what they love, and this dual commentary option offers unparalleled choice, allowing fans to tailor their viewing experience to perfectly match the thrilling action on the track.”

The feature comes after growing calls from Australian fans for more neutral and globally balanced commentary, with some hoping for a future locally led broadcast team.

The alternative commentary option will debut this weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Kayo Sports users can watch the second feed for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix by navigating to the F1 subcategory and selecting “Alternative Commentary F1 Brazil Race”.