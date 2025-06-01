The Canadian took part in qualifying at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where he wound up 14th. However, just a few hours after that session the team confirmed he would not race.

“Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023,” a statement read.

“As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery.”

Stroll suffered injuries in 2023 from a cycling accident.

He raced in the season-opener that year with several fractures and finished sixth in the Bahrain Grand Prix despite the injuries.

This year is Stroll’s seventh season with Aston Martin, having joined them in 2019 as Racing Point.

His father Lawrence Stroll is a majority shareholder in the team.

Aston Martin did not name a replacement for Stroll at the Spanish Grand Prix. Sporting regulations mean a reserve driver must qualify to participate in the race.

Brazil’s Felipe Drugovich is among its reserve drivers as well as Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne.