The Aston Martin driver withdrew from the Spanish Grand Prix after qualifying, complaining about intense pain in his wrist.

It had been speculated the Canadian had injured it after an angry outburst in the garage following qualifying, with his team quick to dismiss those rumours, saying it had stemmed from long-term pain in his wrist from a cycling injury prior to the 2023 season.

Stroll, who was confirmed by Aston Martin as fit to race for his home event in Montreal during the week, also confirmed this, saying the only frustration after qualifying in Spain came from the pain in his wrist.

“I was frustrated for sure. Frustrated about my wrist and the last three races from Imola,” the Canadian explained.

“It was just inhibiting my driving. So I knew that Sunday was going to be tricky, probably impossible. And at that point, I was pretty frustrated about it.”

He revealed the pain had been persistent throughout the season so far, adding that it has improved following a recent procedure and a test run.

“It was bothering me for a few weeks, over in Imola, Monaco. And then Barcelona was just really brutal throughout the weekend,” Stroll explained.

“I got a procedure done and drove this week, and I was feeling pretty good, so I’m confident.”

This will be his seventh time racing at home at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, a track where he has achieved strong results in the past.

He scored his first-ever points at the track in his debut season in 2017 and has finished in the points in the last four Canadian Grands Prix.

“I’m feeling good about the weekend for sure,” Stroll said.

“I think historically we’ve been good here as a team. We scored points here the last few times we came, and it’s a track I always enjoy coming back to.

“So yeah, just looking forward to it.”

Of Aston Martin’s 16 points scored in 2025, Stroll has contributed 14, compared to teammate Fernando Alonso, who has scored 2.