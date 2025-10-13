In a rare and candid interview on Aston Martin’s website, the Canadian spoke about the mental challenges of competing in F1 and how he has learned to keep perspective amid constant scrutiny.

“I like to see it as just noise,” Stroll said.

“If I buy into it, it bothers me, for sure, but that’s where I am fortunate. I have good people around me that I love, that I trust, and I put my attention and value their opinions.

“I try and live in my world, not the world in that sense.”

The 26-year-old, now in his ninth F1 season, has long divided opinion due to his father Lawrence’s ownership of the Aston Martin team.

Despite consistent criticism, Stroll has built a solid record since debuting in 2017, scoring three podiums and taking a memorable pole position in wet conditions at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.

But while he’s often the subject of online and media scrutiny, Stroll said he’s learned not to let it affect him.

“There’s always going to be criticism. People are very short-minded,” he added.

“You have a couple of good races, you’re great. You have a couple of bad ones, you suck.

“That’s never going to change. That’s why being surrounded by important people and valuing the opinion of people that you care about, that you value, that you really know their opinion, is what matters.

“Don’t take criticism from someone you wouldn’t take advice from.”

Aston Martin’s 2025 campaign has been a difficult one, with the team sitting seventh in the constructors’ championship after slipping back from its 2023 form.

Stroll has remained close to teammate Fernando Alonso in the standings, and he believes the challenges of this season have offered important lessons for both himself and the team.

“That’s the thing. We can talk about the podium and the poles, but let’s talk about the losses,” he said.

“I think that’s where you learn the most about yourself and to grow from those tough moments.

“I think that’s where you really grow as a person, as an athlete, driver, from those struggles, from those hard days.”

With Aston Martin preparing for a major step forward in 2026, including a new Honda engine partnership and the arrivals of Adrian Newey and Enrico Cardile, Stroll said maintaining balance and perspective has been vital.

“I think structure and consistency is really important,” he said.

“That balance between thinking about racing a lot and then taking time when we’re not racing, like little days off, to just switch off the brain, recharge, reset, and then get back into it.”

Stroll, who sits just behind Alonso in the championship, said he’s focused on turning the lessons of this season into progress.

“We all love the highs. We all love the champagne celebrations,” he said.

“But it’s really in those hard moments, those tough times, that we learn the most about ourselves and we grow.”