Despite all the drama on track, the timesheets told a familiar story, with Lando Norris once again setting the benchmark, though this time with much closer competition.

Norris topped the session with a 1:09.890, only 0.087s ahead of an impressive Fernando Alonso, who narrowly beat Piastri by just 0.002s for third.

But the real story came from everything else happening around the timesheets.

Light rain fell at the start of the session, and it wasn’t long before a car found itself off the track.

Lance Stroll crashed heavily into Turn 3 after locking his front left wheel, slamming into the barriers. The Aston Martin driver emerged unscathed, but the incident brought out a red flag and caused a ten-minute delay to the session.

Once the track reopened, the chaos continued. Isack Hadjar reported a power issue and ground to a halt at Turn 8, bringing out a virtual safety car.

Once the VSC ended, Lewis Hamilton spun out of Turn 9, adding to his earlier FP1 struggles and making it another difficult day for the seven-time world champion.

Later in the session, Alex Albon beached his Williams at Turn 1 with around 20 minutes remaining, causing a second red flag and removing a third car from contention.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri was involved in a bizarre pit lane incident with George Russell during the second red flag.

The McLaren driver misjudged his pit entry while Russell was right behind him, nearly resulting in a collision, and the incident has now been referred to the stewards for investigation.

Russell’s pitlane setback didn’t prevent him from posting a solid time, finishing fourth behind Piastri, with Max Verstappen and Hamilton rounding out the top six.

Ferrari improved on their FP1 struggles, with Charles Leclerc finishing eighth, while Yuki Tsunoda climbed to seventh after a cleaner session than his FP1.

Franco Colapinto achieved a rare top-ten finish for Alpine in ninth, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber in tenth.

While the forecasted rain never materialized in full, light showers at the beginning of the session and blustery conditions ensured FP2 remained far from straightforward.

Teams return to the circuit for FP3 at 11:30am local time Saturday (7:30pm AEST).