Norris set the pace with a 1m04.324s, finishing just 0.118s ahead of Piastri in a repeat of Friday’s FP2 result.

Piastri had a moment during the session at Turn 9, carrying a bit too much speed and briefly touching the gravel, doing well to catch the car and avoid a spin. Some precautionary checks from McLaren kept him in the garage during the middle phase of the session, before he was able to return to the track.

Max Verstappen was third once again for Red Bull, two tenths behind the McLaren pair. The reigning World Champion had an eventful session, suffering a spin at the final turn in the closing minutes and complaining about the car feeling “nervous” early on. Still, the Dutchman showed promising pace and remains firmly in the hunt heading into qualifying.

Verstappen wasn’t the only one to spin — Isack Hadjar had a near-identical moment at the final corner, while Franco Colapinto also spun late in the session. Both drivers continued without damage.

Ferrari showed signs of improvement after a tough Friday, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton ending the session fourth and fifth respectively.

FP1 pacesetter George Russell was sixth, ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli in seventh. Antonelli, who claimed his maiden podium last time out in Canada, had a scrappy session, pushing the limits on several occasions. The young Italian showcased strong car control to avoid anything more than a few sparks and some gravel being kicked up.

Lance Stroll continued his solid form from Friday by finishing eighth, ahead of the second Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda in ninth, and Gabriel Bortoleto in tenth for Sauber.

Bortoleto will be eyeing a maiden Q3 appearance later today, with the Brazilian consistently inside the top ten in every session so far this weekend.

Drivers and teams will now reset ahead of qualifying, which begins at 4pm local time (12am AEST).