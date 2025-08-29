Lando Norris set the pace at Zandvoort with a 1:10.278, edging teammate Oscar Piastri by 0.292s under grey, blustery skies.

For much of the session the McLaren duo were in a league of their own, with the chasing pack more than a second adrift before a handful of late laps narrowed the gap.

Norris found extra time in the final two sectors to strike the opening blow in their resumed championship battle. Piastri, strong in the first sector, could get no closer than three tenths to his teammate.

Most of the quick laps came in the middle phase of running before threatening clouds rolled in, with rain forecast for FP2.

Aston Martin were best of the rest, Lance Stroll slotting into third ahead of Fernando Alonso. Stroll also clashed with Yuki Tsunoda in the closing stages, accusing the Red Bull driver of blocking, with Tsunoda ultimately finished 16th.

Home favourite Max Verstappen ended the session just within a second of Norris, his 0.940s deficit leaving him sixth behind the impressive Williams of Alex Albon.

From George Russell in seventh down, all drivers were more than a second adrift.

Verstappen’s session ended with drama, the Dutchman beaching his Red Bull in the Turn 1 gravel after losing control following a practice start on his in-lap.

Russell’s Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli also found the gravel, triggering a red flag just 10 minutes in after locking up at Turn 9. Earlier, Tsunoda had spun at Turn 11 but rejoined, while Lewis Hamilton had a half-spin at Turn 2 but continued on.

It was a bruising outing for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc and Hamilton down in 14th and 15th respectively. Carlos Sainz, Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly completed the top ten.

With rain expected for FP2, attention will turn to whether anyone can close the gap to McLaren’s dominant papaya pair.

FP2 begins at 4pm local time (12am AEST).