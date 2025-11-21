Charles Leclerc topped first practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a 1m34.802s, finishing 0.166s clear of Alex Albon as Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen completed the top four.

Carlos Sainz was fifth, with Lando Norris sixth ahead of Oscar Piastri. George Russell, Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top ten.

McLaren endured a difficult session, with both drivers struggling for grip and suffering multiple offs, while several others — including Fernando Alonso, Oliver Bearman and Pierre Gasly — also explored the run-off areas.

Cars return for FP2 at 8pm local time (3pm AEDT).