The seven-time world champion could only manage 12th place in qualifying at the Hungaroring, in a session where his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc claimed pole position.

That promoted a guttural reaction, suggesting that Ferrari “probably need to change driver” due to his performance.

Despite showing promise in final practice—where he finished just behind Leclerc in fourth—Hamilton’s struggles from Friday resurfaced at a critical moment.

The 40-year-old let out a frustrated “every time, every time” over team radio after his Q2 elimination, extending a difficult run that also saw him knocked out in Q1 at the previous round in Belgium.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in the aftermath, Hamilton didn’t mince words.

“I’m useless, absolutely useless,” he said.

Asked whether he had any answers for the slump, especially with Ferrari’s recent upgrades clearly improving the car’s performance, he replied bluntly: “The team, they have no problem – you’ve seen the car is on pole. So, they probably need to change driver.”

Hamilton doubled down on his comments in a separate interview with F1 TV, when reminded of his decorated Formula 1 career.

“It clearly is. I drove terribly. It is what it is,” he said.

The qualifying result is the latest blow in what has been a challenging first season with Ferrari. Hamilton has yet to reach a Grand Prix podium in 2025, with his best finishes being three fourth places at Imola, Austria, and Silverstone. His only trophy this season came in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint, which he won from sprint pole.

He currently sits sixth in the drivers’ standings and has gone 15 Grands Prix without a podium, dating back to the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Ahead of the weekend, Hamilton acknowledged the emotional and physical toll of adjusting to life at Ferrari and admitted the transition hasn’t gone to plan.

“This one’s definitely been the most intense one, I would say, just from a work perspective, integrating into a new culture and into a new team,” he said. “It’s not gone smoothly in all areas, and it’s been a real battle.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place at 11pm AEST tonight (3pm local time).