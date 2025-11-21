Lawson had been holding seventh place on a one-stop strategy when Hadjar launched a late outside move into Turn 1 on the final lap, clipping the Kiwi as he attempted to lead a DRS train stretching back to Fernando Alonso.

Both made the chequered flag despite the touch, securing seventh and eighth for the team.

Speaking in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend’s race, Lawson explained Hadjar addressed the incident immediately after the chequered flag.

“It was close on the last lap of the race, and basically in the position that I was in, if one of those cars got in front of me, they would have all got me,” Lawson said

“Obviously, I was trying to stay at the front of the queue, trying to keep the clean air, and we touched at Turn 1, and fortunately, nothing came of it.

“He came to apologise to me, it was respectful and the end of the day, and if the roles were reversed, I would have gone for the same kind of overtake as you’ve got to try and get your wheels in front before Turn 1, and I respected him for apologising for that.”

Lawson said he understood why Hadjar committed to the move, and added that the team had allowed them to race freely.

“If we get the call not to race, obviously, it is up to us to respect that call, but we didn’t get it, and the team respected us enough not to have a crash,” he said.

“But it is high risk in that situation, so hindsight is great.

“We got away with it in Brazil, but going forward, ideally, we are not in that position again.”

Lawson also pushed back on suggestions that thoughts about his 2026 future had influenced his approach.

“It was not specifically the fact that it was the other car; it was more on a last lap like that, had anybody been overtaking, you’re going to race as hard as you can,” Lawson added.

“It is nothing specific to the other car, it is more that I am aware in this position that races are important, but I feel like it doesn’t change the way I am racing or how we go about each weekend.

“Obviously, the importance, but I don’t think it is changing the way I am racing, I think I’d always race like that regardless.”

Hadjar, speaking after the race, admitted he had misjudged the attempt.

“I tried and I overdid it. Kind of my mistake,” he said, acknowledging Lawson’s worn tyres after the long one-stop stint.

The double-points finish was Racing Bulls’ first since Azerbaijan and extended their advantage over Aston Martin as the fight for sixth in the constructors’ standings enters the final three rounds.