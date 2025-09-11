Hadjar has been one of the breakout stories this year, scoring consistently in his maiden Formula 1 season and claiming a stunning podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

His form has fuelled speculation he could be fast-tracked into Red Bull next year, with Lawson convinced the 20-year-old is equipped for the challenge.

“He’s done a very good job this year,” Lawson said. “To have a podium this season is pretty spectacular.

“He’s doing a really great job. In some ways, I think a lot of drivers always feel ready for another step.

“He’s doing all the right things right now.”

Lawson added that while Red Bull’s second seat has proven notoriously difficult since Daniel Ricciardo’s departure in 2018, Hadjar is as prepared as any driver can be for the opportunity.

“It depends on what position the car is in next year, how it is to drive,” he added.

“That’s probably the biggest thing about that seat right now. So there are a lot of variables there.

“As a driver, he’s ready. If you’re ready to be in F1 in the first place, I think you’d be ready for that kind of position.”

Hadjar himself previously acknowledged the possibility of a promotion to Red Bull’s senior team, telling F1’s official podcast earlier this year when asked if he felt ready: “No — but I’ll take it. I’m a fighter, that’s all.”

The Frenchman admitted he was “curious” to see how he would fare alongside Verstappen, describing the challenge as a major motivator.

“What drives me is fighting against the best in the world. To have Max as a teammate, I would learn so much.”

Lawson’s backing comes against the backdrop of his own turbulent season.

The New Zealander started the year alongside Verstappen at Red Bull, only to be dropped after two races in favour of Yuki Tsunoda.

Since returning to Racing Bulls, Lawson has rebuilt his form with a tally of 20 points, with Hadjar adding 38, both sitting well clear of Tsunoda, who has managed just 12 points for the season, with only nine of those coming at the senior team.