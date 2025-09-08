Starting from the back, Lawson opted for an alternate strategy in a bid to make up ground, but the gamble ultimately did not pay off.

“It was a tough race starting from the back,” the Kiwi said. “We tried something different with the strategy and took a gamble, but unfortunately, it didn’t pay off.

“We were close, but a few cars came out ahead of us on fresh tyres, and we got stuck behind them, which was really frustrating.

“Had we cleared that pack, it could’ve been a much easier race. The car has been quick, so it’s disappointing to come away with no points.

“On my side, we didn’t quite maximise the weekend. That said, it’s not as bad as it looks, and we’ll look to turn things around in Baku.”

Lawson’s race was further complicated by an incident with Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who accused the Racing Bulls driver of causing significant damage to his car as the pair battled for 13th place in the middle stages of the race.

Este fue el intento de rebase de Liam Lawson en el que tuvo un contacto con Yuki Tsunoda. Yuki notablemente molesto.#F1 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/bTH92Zthba — F1 Vice (@F1Vice) September 7, 2025

“I got distracted by Lawson, who made [contact with me] and that was quite big,” the Japanese driver said.

“I picked up damage and that was big enough to slow me down quite a lot, so very frustrating and very unnecessary for me.”

It is the second consecutive race in which Lawson has clashed with another driver, coming off the back of his incident with Carlos Sainz during the Dutch Grand Prix.

The 23-year-old’s 14th-place finish marked his second consecutive race without points, while teammate Isack Hadjar recovered from last on the grid to score a point for Racing Bulls.