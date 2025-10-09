Speaking to Speedcafe during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Lawson reflected on the growing influence of Kiwi talent on the world stage — from his own Formula 1 breakthrough to Scott McLaughlin’s IndyCar success and Shane van Gisbergen’s rapid rise in NASCAR.

“For sure,” Lawson said when asked if New Zealand was experiencing a golden period in motorsport.

“If you look across whether it’s in WEC, whether it’s in IndyCar, whether it’s in NASCAR, whether it’s Australian racing, even in Supercars, it’s New Zealanders that are, the few of them that are always at the top.

“They’re never really struggling and I think that’s really, really cool.”

The 23-year-old has delivered a solid first full F1 campaign with RB this season after being demoted by Red Bull only two races into the season.

His achievements in 2025 were highlighted by a third-place qualifying effort and fifth-place finish in Azerbaijan, which were the highest in both qualifying and a race by a New Zealander in F1 since Chris Amon in 1976, adding to a series of consistent points finishes that have strengthened his case for a long-term seat.

Lawson admitted the historical significance of his achievements hasn’t been lost on him, but he’s also conscious of the impact they can have back home.

“It’s really important for me and it’s definitely special to be in New Zealand to race in Formula 1,” he said.

“It’s something that I was well aware as a kid growing up. It’s made very clear, almost too clear, to young kids how tough it is to get to Formula 1 and I think that’s something that honestly in my opinion needs to change.

“You know at a young age if you want to be an astronaut, you can be an astronaut. I think it’s something that kids are being told nowadays that they can’t do something at six, seven years old.

“That was when I was first told that Formula 1 was an impossible dream. I think I’ve been very, very lucky to get to this point and hopefully it can also change people’s mindsets a little bit.”

Lawson added he believed his journey showed that nothing was impossible.

“Back home, obviously it’s extremely difficult. I’m well aware of it because I just went through it,” he said.

“But I think nothing’s impossible and I think that side of it is something that’s more important to me, is about trying to help make this more possible in the future as well.”

That message of possibility is mirrored by his fellow countrymen overseas.

McLaughlin was one of three New Zealand drivers in IndyCar this season, alongside Scott Dixon and Marcus Armstrong — all of whom finished in the top 10 in the drivers’ championship.

Meanwhile, van Gisbergen has made headlines in the United States with race wins in both the Xfinity and Cup Series since switching from Supercars.

Lawson said the current success of New Zealanders across major championships is encouraging for the sport’s future at home.

“I think it definitely gives hope to New Zealand motorsport in the future,” he said.

“I think it’s something that I’m very passionate about and I’m sure they are all very passionate about as well to try and help the future generations as well.”