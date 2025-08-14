The 24-year-old American, who was dropped from Williams midway through the 2024 season, joins a driver roster that includes GT and sports car veterans such as Colin Braun, Ben Tuck, Trent Hindman, and Matt Bell.

Details of Sargeant’s racing programme have not yet been revealed.

Oliver Gavin, best known for his two decades as a Corvette factory driver with multiple Le Mans, Sebring, and Petit Le Mans victories, raced twice at Bathurst in the mid-2010s.

He famously finished on the podium in 2014 with Nick Percat for the Walkinshaw Racing-run James Rosenberg Racing and returned in 2015 alongside Percat for Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport, finishing 19th.

Gavin also won five American Le Mans Series titles and briefly served as F1’s Safety Car driver in the late 1990s.

In a post on the company’s social media, OGMM expressed excitement about Sargeant joining the team

“New signing!” the post said.

“We are delighted to welcome Logan Sargeant to the OGMM team!

“With a strong history of racing in single seaters and at still only 24 years old, Logan is joining OGMM as he focuses on a future career in sports cars.

“Logan has already experienced endurance racing after successfully taking part in both the European Le Mans Series and the Michelin Le Mans Cup in 2021, scoring a pole position on his LMP2 debut.

“Welcome to the team, Logan.”

In 2023, Sargeant became the first full-time American F1 driver since Scott Speed in 2007, as well as the first American to take part in a grand prix since Alexander Rossi in 2015.

Across his 37 races for Williams, he scored a single point at his home race in 2023 before being replaced by Franco Colapinto following a high-profile crash at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.

Sargeant has prior experience in GT and endurance racing, having driven a Ferrari GT3 in the Le Mans Cup and competed in the European Le Mans Series in 2021.

The American was poised to make his racing return in the European Le Mans Series with Genesis-backed team IDEC Sport. However, he stepped away from that program before it began {“to pursue further interests”, according to the team.

His signing to Gavin’s management marks a return to the racing landscape since departing the LMP2 team fold.

OGMM was founded in 2023 by Gavin alongside driver coach Matt Bell and motorsport PR specialist Charlotte Lumley.

Sargeant is not the only F1 driver to make a recent management change, with Sergio Perez signing with a new management company ahead of a potential Cadillac Formula 1 drive, and Yuki Tsunoda also joining a new management team at the beginning of 2025.