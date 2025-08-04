The 18-year-old New Zealander defied the Hungarian circuit’s reputation for processional racing by storming through the field in both the Sprint and Feature races, making up 12 places on Saturday before charging from 28th to 11th in wet conditions on Sunday.

The combined tally of 29 overtakes is a new benchmark for most positions gained over a single F3 round – made even more extraordinary given it came at a track where overtaking is typically at a premium.

“We bounced back really well,” Sharp said. “The fact that I was able to make up so many positions in both the dry and the wet shows that even when we’re struggling with the car, I can still move forward and race well.”

Sharp’s stunning weekend came in stark contrast to his qualifying form.

Ongoing issues with straight-line speed left his Rodin Motorsport entry languishing near the bottom of the timesheets, with the Kiwi starting 28th in both races.

“We really had no pace once again in qualifying – I’m not a P28 driver,” he said.

“It seems to be the same old issues and we’re struggling to understand what they are.

“Every weekend it seems to be getting worse, and we’re getting slower and slower.”

Despite the frustrations, Sharp’s racecraft shone when it mattered most.

In Saturday’s Sprint, he climbed to 16th, with a last-lap overtake on Mercedes junior and Spa winner Noah Stromsted a standout.

He then delivered an even more impressive drive on Sunday, charging through the field on a soaked track to finish just two-tenths outside the points in 11th.

“It was really enjoyable. I was able to make some really cool overtakes – the pass on Stromsted was probably one of my best ever. And then the Feature Race in the wet was even more fun, carving through the pack,” Sharp added.

The F3 paddock now enters a summer break before the season finale at Monza in early September – a venue where Sharp admits his car’s lack of straight-line speed could prove especially punishing.

“With this car as it is, Monza will be tough,” he conceded.

“We haven’t got the straight-line speed, and not having the power will make it a difficult one.”

In his first full F3 season, Sharp has scored points on three occasions, with a best finish of fourth in the Imola Sprint Race, and sits 24th in the drivers’ standings with 11 points.

The British-born Kiwi entered the season as a back-to-back British F4 and GB3 champion.

While Sharp lit up Hungary with his recovery drives, Sunday’s Feature Race also saw Brazilian Rafael Camara seal the Formula 3 title with a round to spare.

The 20-year-old Ferrari junior has taken the 2025 campaign by storm, claiming five pole positions and four feature race wins – including Sunday’s rain-affected race – to become the most convincing F3 champion since current F1 leader Oscar Piastri won the crown in 2020.

Camara’s blend of outright speed and racecraft has set him apart in a highly competitive field, with his championship triumph the earliest clinched since the series was rebranded in 2019.