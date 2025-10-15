The 18-year-old from Christchurch steps into his second year in F3 after an encouraging rookie season that included points finishes in Imola and Monaco, highlighted by a fourth-place result in the Imola Sprint Race.

He ended the year 26th in the standings with 11 points and has already linked up with Prema in post-season testing ahead of his new challenge.

The Kiwi joins the most decorated team in modern F3 history, one that has produced Formula 1 talents Oscar Piastri, Oliver Bearman and Logan Sargeant.

Prema endured its lowest-ever finish in the 2025 championship, placing seventh with 92 points and four podiums, but remains the benchmark team in the category with 37 race wins and five teams’ titles since 2019.

“I’m very, very happy and excited for next season,” Sharp said.

“Prema has a very rich history of winning championships and developing drivers for Formula 1.

“To be able to say that I’m going to be a Prema driver next year makes me proud, and already working with the team, I can see how motivated they are and how much they want to win.

“I’m really looking forward to having a strong season with them. I’m really proud to be here.”

Team principal Rene Rosin said Prema had high expectations for the 18-year-old, who previously won the British F4 title in 2023 and the GB3 Championship in 2024.

“We think Louis is a really promising racer,” Rosin said.

“He achieved great success at a very young age and showed that there is more to come from him.

“We are confident he will merge with the team well from the start and that he will be a great fit with how we operate.”

Sharp will line up alongside Australian Wharton, who returns to the team after his own successful junior stint with Prema that included Formula 4 and Formula Regional victories.

Wharton’s 2025 F3 season with ART Grand Prix featured a maiden win in Austria, making him the first Australian to triumph in the category since Jack Doohan in 2021.

Together, the Trans-Tasman pair will spearhead Prema’s bid to return to the front of the F3 field, joined by French-Chinese rookie Enzo Deligny for 2026.

For Sharp, the move also continues New Zealand’s strong ties with the Italian outfit, following compatriot Marcus Armstrong, who finished runner-up for the team in the 2019 F3 season with three wins.