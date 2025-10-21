The Red Bull driver slashed Oscar Piastri’s lead at the top of the standings to 40 points after sweeping both the Sprint and grand prix in Austin — his third win in the last four races and fifth of the 2025 season.

Just two months ago, Verstappen trailed the McLaren driver by 104 points and looked all but out of contention.

“For sure, the chance is there,” Verstappen said after his dominant weekend.

“We just need to try and deliver these kind of weekends now till the end.

“We’ll just try whatever we can. I think it is exciting and I’m just very excited to the end.”

Verstappen led every lap of both races at Circuit of the Americas, converting double pole position into maximum points.

“It was an unbelievable weekend for us,” he said.

“I knew that the race was not going to be super straightforward. If you look at the whole race, the pace between myself and Lando was really close.

“Just in that first stint was where we made the difference, and I could eke out a bit of a gap, which is basically what we kept to the end.

“It wasn’t easy to manage the tyres, but we kept it in the lead and I’m just incredibly proud of everyone to deliver a weekend like this.”

Red Bull’s resurgence has come after a mid-season dip that saw Verstappen struggle with balance and confidence in the RB21, but a series of updates have transformed the car.

The Dutchman has since amassed 119 of a possible 133 points since the summer break — more than triple Piastri’s haul in the same stretch.

For Piastri, who finished a distant fifth in Texas, the turnaround has been noticeable — but the Australian insists he isn’t panicking.

“Max has had a good run in the last few races, but ultimately, if we can find our way again, find our pace, and certainly for me, find the pace again, then I don’t have any major concerns,” Piastri said.

“There is still a long way to go in the championship — and for Max, he’s chased it down pretty quickly, but it is not exactly a small gap with four, five rounds to go.

“So if we can find our pace again, things will take care of themselves.”