Under another hot and sunny Texan sky at the Circuit of the Americas, any chance that either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri had of halting Verstappen’s current run of form was over within the first 250 metres, with both suffering terminal damage in the opening-corner chaos.

Piastri appeared to get the better start of the trio from third, pulling alongside his teammate, who started on the front row.

As Norris defended on the inside into Turn 1, Piastri attempted to go around the outside before being clipped by the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg, sending the Aussie airborne onto two wheels and straight into Norris — spinning him around amid a sea of debris and out of the race.

Piastri was able to continue briefly, but only until Turn 9, with the Melburnian immediately reporting terminal suspension damage and pulling off to the side of the track to retire.

Fernando Alonso was also tagged in the incident, meaning three cars were out on the spot and a sea of damaged cars behind them all limped back to the pits as the safety car controlled the race for the opening six laps.

Amid all the carnage, Verstappen secured the victory after a tense battle with the Mercedes of George Russell, while Carlos Sainz drove an impressive Sprint to hold off the battling Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to finish third.

The Dutchman’s win secured eight valuable championship points, moving him to within 55 points of Piastri in the drivers’ standings and 33 points of second-placed Norris.

Verstappen praised the victory — his 11th career Sprint win and second consecutive of 2025 — saying he enjoyed the race and was already looking ahead to the grand prix tomorrow.

“The start was good, then there was the safety car. It took a few laps after the safety car to have decent pace, so we need to work out what’s going on there.

“But we won the Sprint, which is most important.”

Russell, who started fourth, pushed Verstappen hard after the safety car restart, making a lunge down the inside into Turn 16 on lap eight.

In scenes reminiscent of Verstappen’s battle with Norris during last year’s race at the Circuit of the Americas, both cars went off into the run-off area during the move, with Verstappen emerging ahead as they rejoined the track.

Russell was initially under investigation for forcing Verstappen off the track during the clash but was cleared of any wrongdoing, avoiding a penalty.

The Mercedes driver was left slightly frustrated by the incident but was happy with second place.

“I knew you don’t get many opportunities with Max. I got half a chance, sent it, and didn’t get past.

“But I’m happy to get some points.”

Sainz, whose Sprint podium adds to his earlier race podium from Azerbaijan two rounds ago, said the result was another strong one for the team — their best-ever Sprint race finish.

“We had a solid race. We had solid pace. The Ferraris were quick behind, but we kept them behind. This feels really good.

“I’m happy to show what we can do as a team and what I can do with the car.”

The race endured two safety-car periods, at the start and again at the end, with the second bringing the Sprint to a close in the final three laps after an incident between the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll and the Haas of Esteban Ocon.

Stroll had attempted an overtake on Ocon into Turn 1, lunging down the inside from distance, locking up and spearing into the side of the Frenchman, taking both out with terminal damage.

The late safety car prevented a push from the Ferrari pair of Hamilton and Leclerc on Sainz, with the pair finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Hamilton forced his way into fourth on lap nine, diving down the inside of his teammate to move ahead and claim his best result in either a Sprint or grand prix since finishing fourth at the British Grand Prix.

Alex Albon made it a double points finish for Williams by finishing sixth, ahead of the second Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda, who avoided the opening-lap carnage to move into the points after starting 17th on the grid.

Kimi Antonelli claimed the final point for Mercedes despite finishing ninth on the track, with eighth-placed finisher Oliver Bearman receiving a time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during a tense late battle between the pair.

Liam Lawson also benefited from Bearman’s penalty, finishing just outside the points in ninth after a solid drive from 15th on the grid, with Pierre Gasly rounding out the top ten.

After a chaotic Sprint race, attention now turns to qualifying for the Grand Prix at 4pm local time (8am AEDT).