The move follows Verstappen’s successful bid to earn his Nordschleife Permit A last weekend, a licence required to compete in GT3 machinery and the 24-hour classic.

Fresh from his victory at the Italian Grand Prix, the Dutchman travelled to Germany to complete the mandatory theory exam and 14 race laps in mixed conditions during a round of the Nurburgring Langstrecken Series (NLS).

Marko applauded the effort and confirmed Red Bull would not stand in Verstappen’s way if he targets the 2026 event, which falls between the Miami and Canada on the 2026 Formula 1 calendar.

“Yes,” Marko told Sport.de when asked if Verstappen could compete.

“I think it’s great that a Formula 1 driver, who has many obligations in addition to the races – simulator, marketing and PR dates – takes the time for such a thing with huge enthusiasm.”

The Red Bull advisor also criticised the process that required the reigning champion to prove himself in a modestly powered car.

“This German procedure, which a four-time world champion has to prove that he can drive around the ring with a 240bhp Porsche, is unique,” Marko said.

Driving a restricted Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS for Lionspeed GP, Verstappen was forced to adapt when one of his planned cars was ruled out after qualifying damage.

He logged the required mileage in a single entry before officials accepted the circumstances and granted the permit.

While Verstappen has called the idea of racing 24 hours at the Nordschleife “amazing,” Marko drew a firm line at Le Mans, ruling out an entry in the French endurance classic for now.

“Le Mans is not in the program,” he said.

“The speed differences and the different categories are even bigger. For the time being, long distance is only the Nurburgring.”

Verstappen’s growing interest in endurance racing has also caught the attention of McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, who joked that he’d happily team up with the Dutchman in the future and hinted at a possible link beyond F1.

“I would love to have Max as my teammate in endurance racing,” Brown told De Telegraaf.

“Max is a great driver, a four-time champion for good reason… who knows, maybe one day.”