The sale, in partnership with RM Sotheby’s, coincides with the final round of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The auction will feature the 2026 McLaren F1 car, with the winning bidder set to take delivery in 2028.

A 2025 show car will also be offered on lease until the 2026 car arrives, and buyers will receive exclusive access to the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, along with behind-the-scenes access to the team and its events.

In addition, McLaren will put its first LMDh hypercar from their FIA World Endurance Championship debut season up for sale, alongside a McLaren IndyCar driven by Pato O’Ward in the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in May 2026.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said the auction marks the first time a future F1 car has been publicly offered ahead of its official competition debut.

“This auction is an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece of racing history and bid for a car that has competed on track before its official launch,” he said.

“Not only that, these incredible cars will come with unprecedented VIP access to the team and action on track.”

The racing boss said the car sold would be one driven by either Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris.

Brown added that the team’s push to secure a second Triple Crown in motorsport – winning the Indy 500, Monaco Grand Prix, and 24 Hours of Le Mans – was gaining momentum.

“The Triple Crown is a huge part of our heritage and we are determined to claim it once again as we prepare for our 2027 entry into the World Endurance Championship,” he said.

McLaren remains the only team to have completed motorsport’s prestigious Triple Crown, winning the Indianapolis 500 in 1974, the Monaco Grand Prix in 1984, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans on its first attempt in 1995.

The auction provides collectors with a rare chance to secure vehicles tied to this history before they even compete in their respective championships.

The sale was first revealed by Brown at Monterey Car Week in California, where McLaren displayed both its Formula 1 and IndyCar show cars.

Buyers will take delivery of the 2026 F1 car and other competition vehicles only after they have raced, making it a first-of-its-kind opportunity in motorsport history.