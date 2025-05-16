Oscar Piastri’s car was inspected after his Miami Grand Prix win. The car was randomly chosen after the race to see if it complied with the technical rules and regulations.

In Miami, McLaren CEO Zak Brown poked fun at the allegations by drinking out of a water bottle that had a “tire water” sticker on the side.

No protest was ever lodged by a rival team. It costs 3500 AUD (2000 EUR) to lodge a protest with the FIA.

The rumours were thought to have emanated from Red Bull, prompting Brown to hit out at the unfounded allegations.

“[The water bottle] was poking fun at a serious issue, which is teams have historically made allegations of other teams. Most recently, one team focuses on that strategy more than others,” Brown said in Miami.

“There’s a proper way to protest a team at the end of the race, and you have to make it formal, disclose where it comes from, put some money down.

“I think that process should be extended to all allegations to stop the frivolous allegations which are intended only to be a distraction.”

On the eve of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, the FIA issued a bulletin clearing the #81 MCL39 of any infringement.

“After the race in Miami car number 81 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections,” the bulletin read.

“Subject to these physical inspections were the wheel bodywork assemblies.

“The following checks were carried out on all corners: The compliance of all components with TR Article 3.13. Physical checks for compliance with TR Article 11.5 on all four corners.

“All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2025 Formula One Technical Regulations.”

Article 3.13 refers to wheel bodywork, while Article 11.5 notes that liquid cooling of brakes is prohibited.

Piastri made light of the allegations in Thursday’s press conference.

“I honestly haven’t read anything because I’ve not been concerned,” said the Formula 1 points leader.

“Maybe next time we’ll put some little figurines in a water slide as well. I don’t know, we’ll come up with something. But clearly it’s all been passed. I had no concerns. Play on.”

Coincidentally, the confirmation comes after a thesis that McLaren is using a phase-changing material-focused set-up to cool its brakes.