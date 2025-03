Oscar Piastri heads into qualifying for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix fastest following final practice.

He narrowly headed George Russell and Max Verstappen in a hugely competitive final hour of practice.

It was another torrid session for Oliver Bearman, who spun out of proceedings just three minutes into the session just a day after crashing in opening practice such that he missed Free Practice 2.

There was also drama for Liam Lawson as a power unit curtailed his running.

Qualifying begins at 16:00 AEDT.