The new deal adds four years to the previous agreement, which ran through to 2031, securing the future of F1’s most iconic street race for at least another decade.

First held in 1929 and part of the inaugural World Championship in 1950, Monaco has featured on the calendar every year since 1955, apart from the Covid-hit 2020 season.

The narrow 3.3km circuit is often criticised for producing processional racing but remains a highlight of the championship thanks to its history, prestige and the unique challenge it presents to drivers.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the renewal was a significant milestone.

“The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035,” he said.

“It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world’s most glamorous Principality.”

Prince Albert II of Monaco welcomed the agreement, describing it as a reflection of the Principality’s long-standing place in international motorsport.

“The renewal of the Monaco Grand Prix until 2035 is in keeping with a sporting and historical tradition to which the Principality remains deeply attached,” he said.

“I can only welcome this renewed commitment, which is testament to our collective success, the excellence of our collaboration with Formula 1, and the unique place that Monaco occupies in the international motorsport landscape.”

Automobile Club de Monaco president Michel Boeri said the extension reaffirmed the commitment to delivering “an exceptional, unmatched, and world-renowned race weekend.”

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco for his unwavering support, as well as to Stefano Domenicali for his continued trust,” he said.

“The Automobile Club de Monaco is delighted with this four-year extension, which reflects the strong and enduring relationship between Formula 1 and the Principality of Monaco.”

The race continues to deliver landmark moments, with Charles Leclerc becoming the first Monegasque driver to win in the world championship era at the track in 2024 and Lando Norris taking victory this season.

Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are also recent multiple winners, joining legends such as Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Graham Hill on the list of Monaco victors.

The extension ensures that, despite ongoing debate over its racing spectacle, Monaco will remain on the calendar until at least 2035.