Norris made the first corner of the race unnecessarily dramatic, making a clean getaway only to lock his front right into the St Devote.

As bad as it looked he was able to make the corner and convert pole into the early race lead.

He initially lead Leclerc, Piastri and Verstappen, the lead group holding formation through an early VSC after Gabriel Bortoleto ended up in the wall after a clash with Kimi Antonellii on the way into the tunnel.

Norris led until Lap 19 when he took the first of his two mandatory stops.

A lap later Piastri make his first stop, Charles Leclerc following suit another two laps later.

Verstappen was the last of the lead group to stop on Lap 28, setting in motion a strategy that he would execute until the finish.

Piastri was first of that group to take his second service on Lap 48, followed on the next lap by Leclerc.

Norris came in the following lap, as Vertsappen took over the race lead by not making a second stop.

Running long became the strategy for Verstappen who opted for an incredibly long second stint.

The Dutchman only pitted on the actual second lap of the race, dropping back to fourth.

That left Norris clear to take victory in the principality which he did by more thanks three seconds by Leclrc.

Piastri finished third while Verstappen was fifth after taking his second stop of the last weekend.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, the last car on the lead lap, while Isack Hadjar, Esteban Ocon, Liam Lawson, Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 10.