Sky New Zealand, which has held F1’s television rights since 2018, will continue to show live coverage of every practice, qualifying, and race via Sky Sport and its streaming service Sky Sport Now.

The Australian Grand Prix will also be available on Sky’s free-to-air platforms, with highlights of all other races offered free-to-air for fans across the country.

The renewal comes amid a surge in local interest, driven in part by homegrown driver Liam Lawson.

In 2025, more than 1.1 million viewers tuned in via Sky Sport and free-to-air, with almost 470,000 watching on digital platforms including Sky Sport Now and Sky Go.

“Formula 1 has captured the hearts of New Zealanders like never before,” said Sky head of content partnerships Adam Crothers.

“The passion, drama, and sheer speed of the sport make it a standout in our lineup.

“With rising stars like Liam Lawson inspiring a new generation of fans, we’re proud to be bringing world-class motorsport to Kiwi screens — live, loud, and at full throttle.”

F1’s chief media rights and broadcasting officer Ian Holmes welcomed the renewal.

“With the advent of Liam Lawson, we continue to see a surge in Kiwi supporters who are tuning in to back their hometown hero,” he said.

“Together, Formula 1 and Sky will provide world-class programming and coverage across every race weekend, to ensure fans never miss a moment of the action.”

Sky’s broader motorsport coverage also includes Supercars, IndyCar, MotoGP, and WorldSBK.