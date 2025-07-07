Piastri was deemed to have braked too heavily during the second Safety Car period of the race—just as the Safety Car was returning to the pits—causing then-second-placed Max Verstappen to momentarily pass him after being caught unawares by the incident.

The penalty dropped Piastri behind Norris during the second round of pit stops, despite dominating the majority of a chaotic race that featured two Safety Cars, one Virtual Safety Car, a mix of wet and dry conditions, and only 15 classified finishers.

A dejected Piastri refused to comment on the incident directly after the race.

“I’m not going to say much; I’ll get myself into trouble,” he said.

“Apparently you can’t brake behind the safety car anymore. I did it for five laps before.

“I still like Silverstone, even if I don’t like it today.”

It’s the fourth win of the season for Norris and the first time in his career that he has won consecutive races. With it, he closes the gap to Piastri in the Drivers’ Championship to just eight points.

Norris was ecstatic to take his first-ever home win in front of a jubilant British crowd.

“It’s beautiful. Everything I dreamed off. Apart from a championship, this is as good as it gets.

“Incredible race, stressful as always, the support from the fans made the difference today.”

The win marked McLaren’s first victory at Silverstone since 2008, and the first time since 2000 the team has finished 1–2 at its home race.

Despite all the drama at the front, the story of the day belonged to Nico Hulkenberg, who, after 239 Grands Prix, claimed his first-ever podium following a stunning drive.

The German, who started 19th on the grid, drove perfectly to the conditions and made the right tyre calls to claim a famous podium finish — as well as the fan-voted Driver of the Day award.

“I don’t think I can comprehend what we’ve just done,” an emotional Hulkenberg said on the radio after the race.

It was the first podium for the Sauber team since 2012, when Kamui Kobayashi finished third at the Japanese Grand Prix.

“It’s been a long time coming hasn’t it,” he added in the post-race interviews. “I always knew we had it in us, and I had it in me. What a race coming from virtually last. It’s pretty surreal to be honest.

“We had the right calls in the right moments and made no mistakes. It’s quite incredible.”

It was also the fourth consecutive points finish for Hulkenberg and Sauber, vaulting them to sixth in the Constructors’ Championship.

Changeable conditions created drama from the outset, with rain falling just before the race start.

The formation lap was held behind the Safety Car with all drivers on intermediates, before it returned to the pits to allow a standing start.

Several drivers boxed on the formation lap for slicks, leaving a unique sight of several empty slots on the grid.

Chaos followed from the start, with two early Virtual Safety Cars: the first after Liam Lawson was taken out on lap 1 by Esteban Ocon’s Haas, and the second after Gabriel Bortoleto’s Sauber retired on lap 5.

The Brazilian had spun off spectacularly at Turn 2 and hit the barriers but managed to get going again before pulling over with terminal damage.

Franco Colapinto was also an early retirement after stalling in the pits on Lap 1, increasing pressure on the Argentine to retain his Alpine seat.

As the track then began to dry on the restart, a heavy shower on Lap 11 brought out the first full Safety Car.

It lasted six laps, with green-flag racing resuming on lap 17 — but only for one lap. Isack Hadjar ran into the back of Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli at Copse, sending himself into the barriers.

Hadjar emerged unscathed, while Antonelli later retired due to damage.

That crash brought out the second Safety Car, which returned to the pits on Lap 22 — just as Piastri made the move that led to his penalty.

There was more drama on the restart, with Verstappen spinning off after being caught out by the slippery conditions, dropping down the field.

The McLarens capitalised immediately, lapping more than three seconds faster than the rest of the pack, and were never challenged from there.

An impressive Lance Stroll held third for much of the race’s middle stint, battling Hulkenberg as both drivers made the most of the tyre strategy swings.

Hulkenberg eventually passed the Canadian on Lap 35, with Stroll holding on to finish seventh — his first points since China — after starting 18th.

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and looked set for a first Ferrari podium after rapidly closing on both Hulkenberg and Stroll as the track dried. But as most of the field switched to slicks late, Hamilton couldn’t find the pace he had on the intermediates and had to settle for his first non-podium finish at home in 12 years.

Verstappen recovered to fifth, frustrated by his car’s handling throughout the race. He finished ahead of Pierre Gasly in sixth.

Alex Albon broke through for his first points since Monaco in eighth, one spot ahead of Fernando Alonso, who helped deliver Aston Martin’s first double points finish of the season.

George Russell claimed the final point for Mercedes in tenth.

McLaren’s 1–2 extends their Constructors’ Championship lead to 238 points — more than double that of second-placed Ferrari.

Formula 1 now takes a three-week break before returning to action in Belgium on July 27.