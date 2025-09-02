A grand slam, or ‘Grand Chelem’, is among the sport’s rarest accomplishments. To claim it, a driver must take pole position, lead every lap, set the fastest lap, and win the race.

Piastri accomplished all four on Sunday, becoming only the second Australian to do so, joining Brabham, who also pulled it off at the 1960 Belgian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old is also the first McLaren driver to complete a grand slam this millennium, with the last being Mika Hakkinen at the 1998 Monaco Grand Prix.

The feat makes Piastri only the 27th driver in F1 history to achieve a grand slam, and the first since Max Verstappen at the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Among the all-time greats to achieve the feat, Jim Clark holds the record with eight, followed by Lewis Hamilton with six, while Alberto Ascari, Michael Schumacher, and Verstappen each have five.

On the current grid, only Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc have achieved a grand slam, with Alonso completing his at the 2010 Singapore Grand Prix and Leclerc at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix.

Piastri dominated Sunday’s race in the Netherlands, leading every lap and setting the fastest lap amid three Safety Car periods and the late retirement of championship rival Lando Norris.

The result marked his seventh victory of the season and extended his lead in the drivers’ championship to 34 points.