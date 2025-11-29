The McLaren driver produced a new Lusail track record of 1m20.055s to claim his fourth career Sprint pole, and his first pole of any kind since the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

More importantly for the title fight, the 24-year-old outpaced both championship rivals, with Lando Norris third and Max Verstappen only sixth.

Piastri said the entire day had felt hooked up and was impressed with McLaren’s pace so far.

“It’s been a good day, which is nice for a change,” he said.

“It’s been just a day where things were clicked from the start and I think yeah, the Sprint quali session went really well.”

Despite being happy with the lap, he admitted he wasn’t sure he had secured pole after a hairy moment into Turn 4, which saw a snap of steering as he entered the fast right-hander.

“Yeah, pretty big moment on my lap, but it was just enough in the end,” he admitted.

“I think if you hook it up there’s a 19 in there. So we’ll see what we can do.

“But at the moment I’m just happy with the result. Obviously a few things to try and tidy up, but it’s nice to be able to say that when you’re starting on pole. So yeah, looking forward to tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McLaren (@mclaren)

“Obviously it’s only Sprint pole and for a few points, but I’ll take whatever I can get.”

Piastri further detailed his lap with Sky Sports F1’s Karun Chandhok, watching back the Turn 4 snap that nearly derailed his pole effort.

“No, but turn four is going to be pretty scary. Or at least it felt scary,” he laughed before viewing the replay. When he saw it, he admitted: “It didn’t look as dramatic as it felt, which is often the case.”

He described the moment as “pretty sudden”, adding: “To be turning left in a right hand corner is never a great thing, especially when you’re doing however many hundreds of kilometres an hour you’re doing at that corner.”

He said he wasn’t sure how much time he had lost there but was relieved to recover enough to still take top spot.

“It was a lot. It was like two tenths I think. So at that point I thought, you know, the lap was pretty much over,” Piastri admitted.

“But I kept pushing and managed to find some more time for the rest of the lap, which was good.”

The Australian also praised the sweeping high-speed middle sector at the Lusail International Circuit as one of the best sequences in Formula 1, adding that you had to be “ballsy” to maximise it.

“And I grew some more for the final lap to try and win some time back,” he joked.

“I think these four corners are four of the coolest corners we go through in F1. Especially on a day like today, where the grip’s not quite as high as it will be later in the weekend. And those corners are still corners.

“Yeah, it’s an awesome, awesome section of track.”