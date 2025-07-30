The 24-year-old overtook Jack Brabham and Alan Jones for the most wins in a single F1 season by an Australian, claiming his sixth triumph of 2025 in commanding fashion.

But rather than making it all about the history books, Piastri dedicated the victory to someone much closer to home: his grandfather, Hugh Macfadyen.

Celebrating the milestone, Piastri penned a simple message to his grandfather on his champagne bottle: “Dear grandad, I guess you need to come to races more often too!”

“It’s the first race outside of Australia that he’s come to,” Piastri said of his Shepparton-based grandfather.

“One of my sisters, in Spain, that was her first race outside of Australia, and that was a good weekend. Now my grandfather the same, so maybe I need to get my family members one by one for the rest of the races.

“It seemed like the best person to dedicate it to. It’s a nice thing to do.”

The trip to Belgium was a long way from home for Hugh, but it carried deep personal meaning.

Speaking at a Rotary Club event in Shepparton last month, he shared stories of chaperoning a young Oscar around the country in his early karting days and watching his rise from RC cars to European circuits.

“He had a go at go-karting and James Sera said, ‘This kid’s got something,’” Hugh told the local crowd.

“He raced all over Australia. I was fortunate to be able to go to Tassie, New South Wales, Adelaide, and Queensland as a chaperone for him because he was only little.

“I used to go with him on the boat and his dad had to pay, which I thought was really good.”

Piastri’s parents, Chris and Nicole, were also trackside for the Spa win, embracing their son as he emerged from the car to celebrate.

Nicole, now a fan favourite in the paddock thanks to her popular social media presence, shared a light-hearted moment with Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda over the weekend — a continuation of a running joke that began during last year’s Monaco Grand Prix.

In a video posted by Red Bull, she visited the team’s hospitality area where Tsunoda signed several caps for her.

“I just think you are fantastic. I think you’re a really good person,” she said, before joking, “Backing my boys!” — a nod to the ongoing online banter where fans now consider Tsunoda an unofficial member of the Piastri family.

The Piastri family has become something of a social media sensation since Oscar arrived in F1, with Nicole and Oscar’s sister Hattie amassing more than 500,000 followers across Instagram, X, and TikTok thanks to their light-hearted and supportive content.

“I think my mum set the precedent on social media because people started liking her for her funny posts and little quips at Oscar,” Hattie told ABC Melbourne earlier this year.

“So they knew about her. And then the way that I joined social media was by accident. It was because of her.”

With six wins from 13 races in 2025, Piastri now leads the drivers’ championship by 16 points heading into this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the same venue where he claimed his breakthrough maiden win 12 months ago.

His Belgian triumph also saw him draw level with Daniel Ricciardo on eight career victories, placing him fourth on the all-time Australian F1 wins list behind only Brabham (14), Jones (12), and Mark Webber (9).